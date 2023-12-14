Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Stock Holdings Cut by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,004 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0954 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.