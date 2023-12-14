Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.