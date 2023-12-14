Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.45

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 25719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 306,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,016,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after buying an additional 438,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

