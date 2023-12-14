Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.45

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 25719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
