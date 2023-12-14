Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.96

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJPGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 5764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,380,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,364,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,767,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 280,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,277,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

