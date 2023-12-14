Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.96

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 5764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
