Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1429 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

