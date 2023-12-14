Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Up 219.5% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 219.5% from the November 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSJQ traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,225. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
