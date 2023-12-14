Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Up 219.5% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 219.5% from the November 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJQ traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,225. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1371 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

