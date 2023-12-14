Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.32

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.32 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 40573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.