Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.32

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.32 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 40573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,313,000.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

