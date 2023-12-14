Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the November 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.42. 71,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 78.2% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 383,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 168,368 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 46.9% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93,345 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

