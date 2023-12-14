Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.56

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 4375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $639.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

