Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $403.74 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $404.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

