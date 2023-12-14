Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Cut by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $403.74 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $404.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.07.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

