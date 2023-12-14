Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $403.74 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $404.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

