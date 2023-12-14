Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,311 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,623,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,121,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,373. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

