Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 7.1% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after purchasing an additional 309,721 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RSP traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,115. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.08 and its 200 day moving average is $146.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

