Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by &Partners

&Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 832.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises about 3.8% of &Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. &Partners owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYH stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 84,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $248.94 and a 1-year high of $304.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $992.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

