Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1,039.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDHQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $188.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

