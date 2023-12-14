Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the November 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRIG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 45,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,803. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 61,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,917,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 182,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

