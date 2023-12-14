Investors Purchase Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Yandex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 238,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Yandex by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.97. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

