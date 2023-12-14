Invictus Private Wealth LLC Acquires 21,176 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 7.4% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $67,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.97. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

