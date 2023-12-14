Invictus Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $121.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average is $109.29. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $121.31.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.