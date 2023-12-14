Invictus Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $300.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $300.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.69. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

