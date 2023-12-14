iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
