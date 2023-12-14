iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

About iPower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iPower by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

