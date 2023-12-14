IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.15

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $551.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.87.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 23.19%. On average, research analysts expect that IRadimed will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $195,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $255,541.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,978 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,688.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $195,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,909 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in IRadimed by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 605.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

