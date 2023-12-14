IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.15

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
IRadimed Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $551.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.87.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 23.19%. On average, research analysts expect that IRadimed will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in IRadimed by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 605.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
