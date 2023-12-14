iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 722.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,695,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 416,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,887,000 after buying an additional 124,780 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SGOV stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.06. 1,605,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,872. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.46.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.