iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by &Partners

&Partners cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after acquiring an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,739,000 after acquiring an additional 71,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $132.73. The company had a trading volume of 997,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,114. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $138.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.64.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

