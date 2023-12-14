iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 944,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after purchasing an additional 785,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247,019.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 375,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 375,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.