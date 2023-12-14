iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

