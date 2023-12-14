iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $472.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $472.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

