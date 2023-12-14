iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Increased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 592.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 86.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

