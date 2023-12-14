iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,695,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.11 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

