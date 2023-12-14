iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.72

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.72 and last traded at $103.62, with a volume of 33690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.14.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

