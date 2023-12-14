iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.72

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.72 and last traded at $103.62, with a volume of 33690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.14.
The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
