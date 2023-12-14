iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is West Wealth Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

West Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.8% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after buying an additional 27,699,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after buying an additional 4,970,882 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,182,000 after buying an additional 1,233,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,293,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 871,030 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 388,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,359. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1426 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

