iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.58

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 1126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1243 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 432,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

