iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.58

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 1126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1243 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
