iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.17

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.17 and last traded at $75.17, with a volume of 24658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.64.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

