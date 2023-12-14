iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.65

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 1033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
