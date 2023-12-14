iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.65

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 1033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

