iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.11

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $59.11, with a volume of 12833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.97.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,719,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,591,000 after purchasing an additional 837,703 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,538,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 88,674 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

