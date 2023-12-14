iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Stock Position Increased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.26. 82,545 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

