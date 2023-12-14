iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,212,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 424,221 shares.The stock last traded at $24.60 and had previously closed at $24.57.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

