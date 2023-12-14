iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,193 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $23,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.59. 484,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,092. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

