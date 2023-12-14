iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Position Boosted by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 260,266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,863,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,402,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,307,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 113,594 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IMCG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,468. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.