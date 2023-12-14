iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Down 78.7% in November

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the November 15th total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWZS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWZS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,638. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.