iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Cornerstone Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

