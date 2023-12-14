iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 115,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 224,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 101,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.06. 3,408,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,751,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

