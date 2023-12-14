iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,258,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,757,975. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

