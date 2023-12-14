iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Lowered by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 116,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $69.30. 519,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

