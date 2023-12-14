iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,195 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $51,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,909 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

