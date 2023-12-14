iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.08

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 51943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 129,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

