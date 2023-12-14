iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,976 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 302.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.