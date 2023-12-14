iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052,082 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,729,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,734 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 996,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,846,868 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

