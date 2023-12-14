iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Reduced by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,280 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.